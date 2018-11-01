Bray Capital Advisors Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000.

FANG stock opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

