Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 21.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,372,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 26.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 398,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2,586.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 576,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 46.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $71.30 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $124.29. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

