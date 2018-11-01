Brad Frishberg Purchases 4,400 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU) Stock

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) CEO Brad Frishberg bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $86,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MGU opened at $19.65 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 219,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

