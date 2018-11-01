BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $18.25 on Monday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. BP Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 519.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BP Midstream Partners by 50.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $957,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

