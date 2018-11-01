BP (BP) PT Set at GBX 650 by Cfra

Cfra set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

Shares of BP traded down GBX 26.40 ($0.34) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 540.90 ($7.07). 30,181,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 53 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, for a total transaction of £306.87 ($400.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

