BP (BP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday.

BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 632.73 ($8.27).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 554.60 ($7.25) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £327.12 ($427.44). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 169 shares of company stock worth $94,545.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

