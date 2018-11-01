Bovie Medical (BVX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.25-0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8-16.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.35 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BVX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 220,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,898. Bovie Medical has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62.
Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bovie Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.
About Bovie Medical
Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.
