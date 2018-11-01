Bovie Medical (BVX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.25-0.26) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8-16.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.35 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BVX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 220,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,898. Bovie Medical has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get Bovie Medical alerts:

Bovie Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bovie Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BVX. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Bovie Medical in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bovie Medical from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

About Bovie Medical

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bovie Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovie Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.