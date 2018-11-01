Boolberry (BBR) Market Cap Hits $13.10 Million

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $13,196.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00016894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.01629619 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001646 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 12,255,173 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.