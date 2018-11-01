Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.24–0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.04 million.

NASDAQ WIFI traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 967,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,403. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Roth Capital set a $40.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,961,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom Tracey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

