BNP Paribas (BNP) PT Set at €80.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €80.30 ($93.37) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.05 ($75.63).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.