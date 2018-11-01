BNP Paribas Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. HSBC set a €19.40 ($22.56) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.56 ($21.58).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €15.68 ($18.23) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 1-year high of €15.44 ($17.95).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

