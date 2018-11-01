BMO Capital Markets Trims New Gold (NGD) Target Price to C$1.25

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. Cormark decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Beacon Securities cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.14.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.06. 491,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,491. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.46.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.55 million. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 92.82%.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.