BMO Capital Markets Trims Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Target Price to $35.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 134.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 285,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,296,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after buying an additional 266,716 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.