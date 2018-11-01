BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $56.00 price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $39.54 and a one year high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 290,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

