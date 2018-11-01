Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 249,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,769. The company has a market cap of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.69. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -355.56%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Hurley bought 20,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $49,965.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,011.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Stephens set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blueknight Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

