Blue Apron (APRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.27. Blue Apron shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 38003 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 89.80% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder First Round Capital Iv, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $198,369.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 194,777 shares in the company, valued at $290,217.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722,372 shares of company stock worth $2,966,888. Company insiders own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 102,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,025,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

