Blakecoin (BLC) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $239,763.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,388.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.03152394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.06704826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00787591 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.61 or 0.01637894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00142515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.01834325 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00416545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00031025 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 19,947,739 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

