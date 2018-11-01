BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000.

SCHF opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

