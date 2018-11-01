BlackRock Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREW opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.57. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BREW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

