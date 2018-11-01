BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 338,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

