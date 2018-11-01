BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

Shares of BLK opened at $411.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.31 and a 52 week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

