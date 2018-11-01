Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Receives $6.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Blackrock Capital Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $5.73 on Monday. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.