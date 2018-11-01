Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackrock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Blackrock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $407.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 44.5% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,722,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after buying an additional 838,236 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,498,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 541,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 23.8% during the second quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 426,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

