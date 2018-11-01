BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (BGIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.54

BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF (NYSE:BGIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGIO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022 GLOBAL INCOME OPP CF by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter.

There is no company description available for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

