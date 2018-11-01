Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Receives $96.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.33.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 529,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,754. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $255,016.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $743,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 16.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,871,000 after buying an additional 122,929 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

