Black Knight (BKI) Trading 2% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.72. 452,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 748,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.78.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKI shares. Knight Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $327,137.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $50,491,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

