Black Knight (BKI) Price Target Lowered to $55.50 at Compass Point

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Knight Equity reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,611. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Foley II sold 977,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $50,491,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 6,230 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $327,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including LoanSphere mortgage servicing platform, a software as a service application that automates loan servicing to the secondary mortgage market and investor reporting; and LoanSphere Bankruptcy and LoanSphere Foreclosure solutions, which are Web-based workflow information systems for managing and automating a range of workflow processes involving non-performing loans.

