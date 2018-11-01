BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

BJRI stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $67,532.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

