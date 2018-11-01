Bitdeal (BDL) Price Tops $0.0011

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a market capitalization of $199,918.00 and $164.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitdeal has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00792139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011353 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitdeal Profile

BDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in . Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

