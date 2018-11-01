Bitcoin File Price Tops $0.0070 (BIFI)

Bitcoin File (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 91% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Bitcoin File has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $6,413.00 worth of Bitcoin File was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin File coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Bitcoin File has traded 105.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051614 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00017261 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008904 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008642 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About Bitcoin File

Bitcoin File (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Bitcoin File’s total supply is 21,050,000,000 coins. Bitcoin File’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin File Coin Trading

Bitcoin File can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin File directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin File should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin File using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

