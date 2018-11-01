bitCNY Market Capitalization Achieves $21.46 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002370 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $16.67 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00245570 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.91 or 0.10165856 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 142,759,000 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, OpenLedger DEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

