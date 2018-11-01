Bitauto (BITA) Trading Down 4.6%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 9,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. MED started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bitauto by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bitauto by 85.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 2,010,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bitauto by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 117,398 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
