Bitauto (BITA) Trading Down 4.6%

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $17.95. Approximately 9,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 796,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. MED started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Bitauto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 3.23.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Bitauto had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bitauto by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $428,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $1,431,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bitauto by 85.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 2,010,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bitauto by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,002,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,829,000 after buying an additional 117,398 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

