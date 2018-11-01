BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stake Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,151,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Lewis sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $420,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,523 shares of company stock worth $7,345,343. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

