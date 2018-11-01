BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,163. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.85%. The business had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO William P. Sheridan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $439,375.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,562.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $71,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,182.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $534,907. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 61,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

