BidaskClub Upgrades Silicom (SILC) to Buy

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Silicom has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $329.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its holdings in Silicom by 408.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 125,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100,753 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 199.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,943 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 22.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Silicom during the second quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Silicom during the first quarter valued at $680,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

