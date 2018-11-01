BidaskClub Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to “Sell”

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,346,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 235,125 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,234,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,787,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,815,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 4,635,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 882,814 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.