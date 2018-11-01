Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,570 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up about 5.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $732,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 332,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

