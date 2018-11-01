Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 858,566 KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 858,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,554,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of KLA-Tencor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in KLA-Tencor by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

In other news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $1,683,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,880 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,839 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

