Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $245.28 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,525,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 655,221 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.8% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 5.44% of Cameco worth $245,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,403,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,161,000 after purchasing an additional 835,328 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cameco by 29,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Howard Weil raised shares of Cameco from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised shares of Cameco from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

CCJ opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

