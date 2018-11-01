BERNcash Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $76,601.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.02433721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00642273 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00024752 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00021876 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008071 BTC.

BERNcash Coin Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

