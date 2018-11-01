Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHLB. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. FIG Partners lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $118.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.2% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5,532.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

