Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €90.10 ($104.77) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €91.61 ($106.52).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €68.03 ($79.10) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a one year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.