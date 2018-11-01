Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth $625,000.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

