Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

GTO stock opened at $50.91 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.