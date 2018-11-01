Benchmark Capital Advisors Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Benchmark Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Benchmark Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marcus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the first quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 51,711 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total value of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,185 shares of company stock worth $120,312,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. BTIG Research raised Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Macquarie set a $214.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,063.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.