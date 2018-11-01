Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Holdings Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.40.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $203.99 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

