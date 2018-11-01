Beach Energy (BEPTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Beach Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beach Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEPTF opened at $1.28 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.