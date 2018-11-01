BB&T Co. (BBT) Position Trimmed by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBT. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 25.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 41.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 43.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 12.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. BB&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.12.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

