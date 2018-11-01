Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,880 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 187,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,160.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $328.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

