Barrick Gold (ABX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,163,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,457,000 after buying an additional 5,873,410 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,460,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 1,348,842 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after buying an additional 8,030,578 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,831,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after buying an additional 1,412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 144.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 4,567,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.