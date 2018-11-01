Barrick Gold (ABX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ABX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.
ABX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,163,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of -0.37.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 48,397,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,457,000 after buying an additional 5,873,410 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,460,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 1,348,842 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 78.2% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 18,297,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,249,000 after buying an additional 8,030,578 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,831,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,823,000 after buying an additional 1,412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 144.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,729,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after buying an additional 4,567,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃvar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
